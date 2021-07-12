飛機座椅手把遭光腳佔領？網友神回應引眾大讚：活該 | Tiktoker reveals clever solution to ward off plane passenger’s barefoot ‘attack’

【看CP學英文】搭乘大眾運輸工具時不免會遇到附近乘客只顧及自己，出現惱人的自私行徑，不過近期一位加拿大籍網友似乎找到了最好的應對方法。

It’s universal to experience annoying behaviors of nearby passengers on public transportations; fortunately, a Canadian TikToker has seemingly come up with a great solution.

網友@the.walker.twins日前搭機時，發現後方乘客竟把光腳塞進縫隙伸長至身旁扶手，這名網友以「這種情況怎麼辦」為題錄製一部短片，短片中網友二話不說將礦泉水從腳上淋下去，後方乘客也立即識相的縮回去。

The Tiktoker (who goes by @the.walker.twins on the app) was on a flight when a passenger in the back thrust their foot through the gap and rested it on the armrest beside him.

The Canadian then recorded a video clip titled“What to do in this situation,” where he poured a bottle of mineral water on the foot, leading to its immediate retreat.

此部短片受到廣大迴響，許多網友認為後方乘客的行為實在不可取，其中一位網友更提到：「做得好，這種人不懂得尊重他人，真是受不了」，另一位網友也表達：「怎麼會有人覺得可以這樣做？」

The clip soon went viral online with many social media users regarding the behavior of the other passenger completely unacceptable.

One social media user praised the man, writing, “Right on. I’m so tired of people and their lack of respect for others.”

Another also questioned, “Why do people think this is okay?”

網友大多數贊同短片中的方法，甚至還提供其它有趣建議：「我會與它十指緊扣，這支腳現在是我的了」、「用酒精噴下去」、「我會同時打噴嚏又灑水」。

Most lauded the solution as “genius”, and some even offered other interesting ideas.

One suggested, “I would have locked hands with it and wouldn’t have let go no matter how hard they pulled. It’s my foot now.”

Others also recommended spraying the foot with “alcohol” or “sneeze and water”

目前此部短片已有45萬名網友按讚也吸引將近1萬名網友留言，更有人對於事後畫面感到非常好奇，要求此位網友再發一則影片。顯然地，這種情況大家多多少少都有體驗過，解決方法不嫌多。

The clip has already received 450,000 likes and 10,000 comments, and some of the users even requested another clip documenting what had happened next.

Evidently, this type of situation occurs quite commonly and everyone can do with more solutions on how to handle them.