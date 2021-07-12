Taiwan reports 23 local cases, 1 death, tally at 15,273

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday 23 new local infections, 1 imported COVID-19 case, and 1 death, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,273.

The new cases reported that day include 13 men and 10 women with the youngest being under 10 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms between June 20 and July 11.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 10 cases, Taipei City reported 9 cases, while Keelung City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City and Taichung City all listed 1 case each.

Meanwhile, 1 virus-related death was reported today by the CECC.

The man was in his sixties and had a history of chronic illness; he was also recently in contact with other confirmed cases.

He began developing a fever on May 11 and sought medical help on May 19.

He was subsequently hospitalized on May 20 and was released from the hospital after a quarantine period on June 11.

The CECC reported that he died on July 10 for unrelated reasons.

They tested positive between May 16 and July 7, and their deaths were reported on June 30 and July 8.

The CECC reported that among the 14,019 cases recorded between May 11 and July 10, 11,850 have been released from quarantine which accounts for 84.5% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, an imported case from Switzerland was reported today.

Case 15370 is a Croatian girl not yet 10 years old, who arrived in Taiwan on June 28.

She had submitted negative test results and was placed under quarantine at a designated hotel.

She was tested on July 10 when her quarantine period ended and the infection was confirmed today.

As of press time, 15,273 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,203 imported cases, 14,017 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 105 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 741 people have died.