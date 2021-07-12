Executive Yuan dispels concerns about ‘belittlement’ in BNT contract

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Executive Yuan (行政院) spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) dispelled concerns on Monday, claiming that the procurement contract for BNT vaccines didn’t “belittle” the country.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group (Fosun Pharma, 上海復星醫藥集團) on Sunday announced the conclusion of the contract with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.(TSMC, 台積電) and YongLin Foundation (永齡基金會).

In the announcement, Fosun Pharma suggested that the buying parties would donate the vaccines to the pandemic prevention authority of the “Taiwan area” for local vaccination, which aroused concerns that the country was belittled.

Lo explained that the contract of BNT project is comprised of two parts. The donation contract with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CDC,中央疫情指揮中心) unquestionably was signed under the country’s official name as all other contracts with governmental agencies.

He also emphasized that the procurement contract was negotiated between two donating parties and Fosun Pharma’s subsidiary in Hong Kong, a process that the CDC was not involved in.

Lo then affirmed that the donating parties hadn’t and didn’t belittle the country. The announcement by Fosun Pharma was issued according to local regulations and was not related to the Taiwanese government.

Responding to whether China manipulated or interfered with the procurement process, Lo explained that the government wouldn’t speculate or insinuate if there was such a matter during the negotiation.

He concluded that the common goal is a smooth execution of the contract for vaccines to enter Taiwan.