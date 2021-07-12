日本咖啡王為台灣醫護加油　「這舉動」讓網友超感動｜Japanese coffee champion gifts thoughtful present to Taiwanese medical workers

【看CP學英文】日本咖啡大師仲村良行日前與臺灣品牌「根本在旅行」合作，贈送臺灣醫護人員免費咖啡包，在疫情期間為他們打打氣。

Japanese award-winning coffee master Yoshiyuki Nakamura (仲村良行) recently collaborated with Taiwanese brand Drink Like A Local (根本在旅行) to give free coffee packets to Taiwanese medical workers.

繼日本於7月8日捐贈臺灣第二批AZ疫苗，臺日友好關係更加顯著。

Following Japan’s second donation of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines to Taiwan on July 8, the friendship between Taiwan and Japan deepened even more.

日本除了給予臺灣醫療協助，更是撫慰了臺灣人的心，而咖啡專家仲村良行近期更是贈送臺灣醫護人員自家品牌500包咖啡。

Other than medical support, Taiwan has also received emotional support from Japan. Yoshiyuki Nakamura, a Japanese coffee expert, recently gifted 500 packs of coffee from his brand to Taiwanese medical workers.

仲村良行於2018年世界盃烘豆大賽(World Coffee Roasting Championship, WCRC)榮獲亞軍，目前於日本沖繩經營Mame Pole Pole Coffee Roasters (豆ポレポレ)。

Nakamura is the runner-up of the 2018 World Coffee Roasting Championship (WCRC) and the owner of an Okinawa-based coffee brand, Mame Pole Pole Coffee Roasters (豆ポレポレ).

這位咖啡冠軍與臺灣品牌「根本在旅行」合作，自三級警戒啟動後便開始分送咖啡包至醫護人員手中。

The coffee champion collaborated with Taiwanese brand Drink Like A Local (根本在旅行) and began handing out packets of coffee to medical workers since the beginning of the Level 3 epidemic warning.

仲村良行曾經多次造訪台灣，參與咖啡相關活動與競賽。據ETtoday報導，這位咖啡冠軍認為臺灣的迷人之處，在於天性友善的臺灣人，而台灣優良的在地咖啡也讓他留下深刻印象。

Nakamura has visited Taiwan a few times to attend coffee events and competitions in the past.

According to ETtoday, the coffee champion enjoyed Taiwan because of the friendly nature of the Taiwanese people, and he was also impressed by the quality of the locally produced coffee.

仲村良行說明本次行動的靈感來自於「根本在旅行」，因這個台灣品牌自三級警戒以來，不曾停下腳步向醫護人員分送咖啡。

Nakamura expressed that he was encouraged by Drink Like a Local, who had been continuously giving coffee to medical workers since the Level 3 epidemic warning started.

與The China Post訪談中，根本在旅行經營者楊邦彥提到，咖啡分送活動廣受各方好評，許多人也紛紛加入分送行列。因為三級警戒再被延長，楊邦彥計畫於7月12日開始將這項服務擴展至警察人員。

Speaking to The China Post, Yang Pang Yan (楊邦彥), the owner of Drink Like a Local, the coffee gifting event has received much positive feedback from friends and customers and attracted many that were interested in joining to help the cause.

Yang will be expanding this service to the police after July 12, as the Level 3 epidemic warning has been extended again.

仲村良行希望醫護人員面對繁重工作，能夠喝口咖啡稍稍放鬆。關於之後在臺灣有什麼計劃，仲村良行則表示期待疫情過後再次造訪臺灣，與臺灣咖啡產業互相交流。

Nakamura has said that he hoped through coffee, medical workers can relax while also working hard.

When asked about Nakamura’s next steps regarding Taiwan, Yang said Nakamura would like to visit Taiwan again after the pandemic to travel and connect with the local coffee industry.