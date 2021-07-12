國父也要上外太空？國小火箭裝置藝術嚇壞網友｜Local elementary school exhibition creeps social media users out

【看CP學英文】 台灣一所國小近期舉辦展覽，然而其中一項詭異的裝置藝術隨著中元節的來臨引起網友一陣騷動。

As the Ghost Festival (中元節) approaches, an exhibition in a local elementary school caused a commotion with an eerie scene.

雲林縣北港鎮的北辰國小為推廣其附設幼兒園，於六月舉辦了一場以太空為主題的展覽。

Beichen Elementary School (北辰國小), located in Beigang, Yunlin, had an outer-space themed exhibition in June to promote their kindergarten program.

不料有民眾在經過展區時發現了一大「奇景」。

However, a resident soon noticed a strange feature when passing by the exhibition.

該民眾在臉書發文，講述太空梭裝置藝術裡竟出現國父孫中山的頭顱，並表示太空梭底下應該為原本就佇立在此的銅像。

The resident posted on Facebook, noting that inside the artwork of a rocket, the head of Sun Yat-sen (孫中山) could be seen eerily floating in it. The user suspected that the rocket was placed over the original statue of Sun Yat-sen usually erected near elementary schools’ front gate.

許多網友也覺得照片很好笑，甚至還認為太空梭裡的國父與玩具總動員（Toy Story）裡的巴斯光年（Buzz Lightyear）有幾分相似。有些網友則嚇壞了，看到太空梭裡漂浮的頭顱，不禁想到即將到來的中元節。

Social media users were amused by the photo, with many noting that the statue looks like Buzz Lightyear from Disney’s Toy Story.

Others were terrified of the floating head inside of the rocket, connecting it to the Ghost Festival in July.

此外還有網友認為展覽本是為了兒童舉辦，不該涉及政治因素，網友直言，舉辦展覽雖很有創意，但政治因素大可省去。

On another note, some users thought that it was unnecessary to include politics for exhibitions meant for children.

A comment read that while it is creative to host such exhibitions, the political aspect can be omitted.