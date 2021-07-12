Taiwan Health Minister reports on public’s preference towards AZ and Moderna vaccines

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Monday that around 60% of registered citizens want the Moderna vaccine, while 130,000 people preferred the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine.

The vaccine application system has been opened to the ninth and tenth categories since July 8.

Executive Yuan (行政院) Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳), said that those who registered can be vaccinated as early as July 13, but for the time being, only AZ vaccines will be administered in the first three weeks.

Those who chose Moderna would have to wait for four weeks, Tang said.

In response to the willingness to register, Health Minister Chen said that as of 1 p.m. today, about 2.72 million people were registered.

Of the registered, 62.84% wanted the Moderna vaccine, and 36.47% chose both AZ and Moderna, which is about one million people.

Chen mentioned that in the beginning, only 70,000 people registered for the AZ vaccine.

Yesterday, after the re-selection function was announced, those registered for the AZ vaccine increased to 130,000 people.

The Health Minister stated that the registration is prioritized for citizens over 50 years old and those that are in the ninth category, which is people over 18 years old with high risk/rare diseases or major injuries.

The first round of registration for those mentioned ended at 5 p.m. on Monday.

He pointed out that the first round of those eligible can schedule for vaccination via text message from July 13 to July 15, and vaccination will start on July 16 at the earliest.

Chen noted that the vaccination process for those over 65 years old is very efficient, but the current batch of Moderna vaccines will be used up soon. Therefore, in the next three weeks, AZ will become the main type of vaccine, as the supply is stable.