AIT Director-designate Sandra Oudkirk arrived in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT, 美國在台協會) confirmed on Monday evening that Director-designate Sandra Oudkirk (孫曉雅) had arrived in Taiwan.

She would assume office after quarantining for 14 days and practicing self-health management for 7 days in accordance with CDC pandemic prevention regulations, AIT said.

Incumbent AIT Director Brent Christensen (酈英傑) is leaving office in mid-July and will be succeeded by Oudkirk, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

Wearing a face mask with the words “HELLO TAIWAN” on it, Oudkirk arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport without giving a statement.

Oudkirk expressed “her delight to be in Taiwan once again” through the AIT press release.

She is a seasoned diplomat with over thirty years of experience and was previously stationed in Taiwan.

Her new position will see her becoming the first female Director of the AIT.