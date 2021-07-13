Mayor Ko receives backlash claiming LGBTQ+ groups as reason behind household infections

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) issued a controversial claim on Monday that same-sex groups and playing mahjong are the main reasons for household infections.

The pandemic situation in Taiwan has gradually slowed down, and recently Taipei even had single digits in confirmed cases.

Mayor Ko said at the national epidemic-prevention conference yesterday that he believed there were many unknown community infections, adding that the government would investigate through contact tracing.

He emphasized that the biggest issue at the moment is household infection.

“Gathering at home to play mahjong, LGBTQ+ gatherings, and sharing apartments are the main problems,” said Ko.

The Taipei mayor highlighted that in each confirmed case, the government tried its best to quarantine and do large-scale screenings for those who are likely infected.

In response to Ko’s statement about LGBTQ+ groups, Taipei City Councillor Lin Ying-meng (林穎孟) expressed her dissatisfaction.

She said that if people, no matter family members, relatives, friends, roommates, live with each other, they would be at risk of infection.

She noted that Ko singled out LGBTQ+ because of their sexual orientations.

Lin added by saying, “is it necessary to say that ‘heterosexual clustering’ is a headache when many couples and their children are infected in the past two months or so?”

The city councilor concluded by saying that sexual orientation does not correlate with household infections.

She believes that as long as people live together, they should work together in epidemic prevention.

Lin also urged the mayor to not stigmatize the LGBTQ+ community adding that he should apologize.