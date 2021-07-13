「金童堡」成世上最貴漢堡　使用超狂食材打破世界紀錄｜Dutch burger ‘Golden Boy’ becomes world’s most expensive burger

【看CP學英文】荷蘭食品大亨 Remia International於6月28日買下了全球最貴的漢堡，此售價五千歐元 (約新台幣166,000元)的漢堡也因此刷新世界紀錄。

The world was introduced to the most expensive burger on June 28 this year as Netherlands-based conglomerate Remia International paid 5,000 euros (around NT$166,000) for it, setting a new record for the most expensive burger in the world.

「金童堡」 是廚師 Robbert Jan de Veen (羅伯特) 創意的結晶，在歷經五個多月的研發過程，終於在荷蘭餐廳 De Daltons 誕生了。

The brainchild of Robbert Jan de Veen, the “Golden Boy” was born in Dutch restaurant De Daltons, after more than five months of experimentation.

金童堡製作成品當天更是不能馬虎，羅伯特光是準備日本和牛、貝魯迦鱘魚子醬和阿拉斯加帝王蟹等高級食材就花了九個小時，這樣才對得起金童堡五千歐元的價值。

On the day the Golden Boy was set to meet the world, Robbert Jan de Veen spent almost nine hours preparing the premium ingredients, including Japanese wagyu beef, beluga caviar and Alaskan king crab, all contributing to the burger’s final price of 5,000 euros.

在這之前，世上最貴的漢堡一直由美國的「亡命燒烤店」（Juicy’s Outlaw Grill）蟬聯，亡命燒烤店在十年前推出了一款售價五千美元的漢堡，巨無霸的漢堡卻重達352公斤，光靠一個人與一雙手的力量根本是吃不完的。

The previous record was set 10 years ago by a Juicy’s Outlaw Grill’s burger, priced at USD 5,000. However, the burger weighed around 352 kg and was physically impossible to be consumed by a single person with just their hands.

據網路美食社群 FoodTribe 報導，羅伯特看到亡命燒烤店之前創下的世界紀錄後心想，「哇，這個紀錄太酷了，只可惜漢堡居然有350公斤重。如果是一個人就能吃完的漢堡，那才稱得上世界最貴的漢堡。」

According to an online food community FoodTribe, Robbert Jan de Veen came across Juicy’s Outlaw Grill’s previous record and thought, “WOW! what a cool record, but what a waste that they make that burger 350KG.

“If you have a record like that, you should make a burger that one person can eat. Because that’s the real most expensive burger in the world.”

羅伯特就此萌生了製作金童堡的想法。

And so the idea of the Golden Boy was born.

6月28日，Remia International 買下了金童堡並將其獻給荷蘭皇家食品與飲料協會（Royal Dutch Food and Beverage Association）主席Robèr Willemse 品嘗全球第一份金童堡。

The Golden Boy was sold to Remia International on June 28 and offered to Robèr Willemse, Chairman of the Royal Dutch Food and Beverage Association, to do the honors of consuming the world’s first Golden Boy.

金童堡的售出所得將全額捐給當地的食物銀行，有了這筆款項，食物銀行可以準備一千份食物關懷包為有需要的民眾提供飽餐一頓。

Proceeds from the sale of the Golden Boy went to the local food bank, which will go into distributing 1,000 food packages to people in need.

日前全球疫情肆虐不斷，許多荷蘭人民因此遭受衝擊，而羅伯特也想為國人盡一份力。

The donation comes at a time when many have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Robbert Jan de Veen wanted to play his part to alleviate some of the suffering faced by his fellow people.

羅伯特進一步說明，「對我來說很簡單，我是因為好玩才製作金童堡，而不是為了賺錢。」

“To me one thing was clear. I created the Golden Boy for fun, and making money out of it wasn’t the purpose,” Robbert Jan de Veen explained.

金童堡最初是因為好玩而研發出來的菜色，最後卻成為善舉救濟了許多受疫情所苦的人民，看來只要有心就不怕沒辦法幫助那些需要協助的人民，為此盡一份力。

What started out as a fun adventure eventually became a good deed to help those struggling because of the pandemic.

It seems that there is no end to the ways we can contribute, however little, to the ones who really need it in these difficult times.