「菩薩阿姨」衝信義區行善　店家曝感人舉動讓全場落淚｜Kind Taiwanese woman touches restaurant for generous donations on ‘pending meals’

【看CP學英文】 一名在信義區工作的餐廳店員於週日在臉書上發文向一位善心女士致謝，並在貼文中曝這位「菩薩阿姨」搭著計程車抵達餐廳只為了塞一疊千元鈔票贊助餐廳的「待用餐」。

A staffer at a restaurant specializing in making “pending meals” expressed her gratitude to a kind-hearted lady on Sunday revealing that the woman had traveled by taxi just to donate a handful of NT$1,000 to the restaurant.

貼文表示，「菩薩阿姨」特地搭車到信義區行善，走進這家餐廳並掏出一疊千元大鈔，堅持要贊助店家。此善舉讓餐廳員工都感動直呼：「我們的寶島是有多溫暖啊。」

According to the post shared on Facebook, the lady took a taxi to Xinyi District and took out a stack of one thousand bills insisting on sponsoring this restaurant.

The restaurant staff were so moved that one of them quoted, “Our country is full of warmth and kindness.”

這家餐廳是臉書社團「信義區兩三事」的成員，為響應該社團所發起的「待用餐計劃」而給需要的民眾提供免費餐點與物資，有幸獲得菩薩阿姨的蒞臨。然而面對阿姨的善舉，店家一開始表示婉拒捐款，並向善心女士解釋：「我們沒有接受贊助，只是做我們覺得應該做的事。」

The restaurant is part of a Facebook group called ‘The Little Things of Xinyi District’ (信義區三兩事), which came up with a system to provide free supplies and food to the public.

This particular restaurant was lucky enough to be visited by this kind lady. The store staff felt bad about taking her money so they told her, “We don’t usually accept sponsorships. We are just simply giving back to our community.”

然而，菩薩阿姨卻堅持贊助店家並解釋，「我知道！你們就盡量做！多做一點！」

However, the lady insisted and said, “I know you guys do your best! But I want you to do more!”

該網友表示，她帶著阿姨到附近響應待用餐計劃的店家，看其他店家是否有接受贊助，沒想到店家都休假。

One of the restaurant’s staff members then tried to take the lady to other nearby restaurants hoping that the donations could help others instead, only to discover they were all closed.

阿姨向該網友透露，自己是看新聞才知道店家有辦待用餐活動免費提供餐點與物資，也因此專程到他們餐廳給予贊助。

The lady told the staffer that she had previously seen them on the news and went over there specifically to donate money to their restaurant for giving out free supplies.

善心女士表示：「想到那些無法溫飽的人就難過。」說著說著還鼻酸哽咽。

Choking up, the lady added, “Every time I think of people who do not have enough money to buy food and clothes, I get really sad.”

最後，阿姨硬是把錢塞到店員手裡，連姓名和聯絡方式都不願留下，便瀟灑地上車離開了。

In the end, the lady forced the wad of cash into the restaurant staffer’s hands without leaving any contact details, got into a car, and left just as suddenly as she arrived.

因店員實在是太感動了只能在臉書上發文表示：「我們的寶島是有多溫暖啊！謝謝這片土地上有愛默默行善的各位。」

The staff member was so touched by the lady’s kind gestures that she posted about it on her Facebook.

She commented, “Our country is filled with so much love. I am so thankful for those who do good deeds even though they receive no recognition for it.”

其實為善不欲人知的民眾不僅僅這位女士而已，民間還有許多民眾一直不求回報地做善事，只希望社會能多關注這些善心人士。

There are many people all over, like this lady, who are willing to do good deeds without expecting anything in return and they should definitely get more recognition.