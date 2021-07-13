Taiwanese 18 and older eligible for registering for vaccines

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Deputy commander of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) said on Tuesday that the vaccine application system (https://1922.gov.tw/vas/) has been opened in the morning, and people over 18 years old can go to the platform to register.

However, the website went into a system lag soon after as many were registering at the same time.

The deputy commander explained that successful registration will not be affected by the registration order, and he asked the public not to rush all at once to register.

Since the morning, the original tenth category (over 50 years old) has been opened to those born in and before 2003.

Chen said that after people complete the “vaccination willingness” portion of the registration, they will need to wait until they receive a text message which would then indicate they can make a vaccination appointment.

As for why it was suddenly announced that those over the age of 18 can register, Chen stated that the CECC has been observing the ninth and tenth categories in planning follow-up arrangements for injection conditions.