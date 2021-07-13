Taipei City Gov’t boosts amount of daily COVID-19 info in English

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taipei City Government (台北市政府) has relaunched its Twitter account in English with the aim of providing more information about the outbreak to foreigners in Taipei.

Since June, the Taipei City Government’s Twitter page has posted several public infographics in English, including information regarding vaccination registrations, recommended safety protocols and PCR testing.

Taipei authorities have also released pictures of foreigners living in the Taipei area receiving their vaccination jab. On June 29, they posted a link for foreigners with a picture of an Alien Resident Card (ARC, 居留證) aged 72 or over and want to get vaccinated.

Several infographics with English captions and subtitles have also been released on the same Twitter account. On July 5, an infographic explaining how the elderly can schedule vaccination appointments was detailed in English, including information on eligibility, scheduling period, vaccination period, cancellation protocol and vaccination sites.

Appointments can be made online for free PCR testing at 7 hospitals starting 7/7. Moderna vaccinations for elderly aged 70+ and indigenous persons aged 55+ to take place from 7/8-7/10; register for appointments online on 7/6 and 7/7. pic.twitter.com/Yu3IRIZNn6 — Taipei City (@TaipeiCity) July 5, 2021

Recent guidelines for easing restrictions have also been posted on the Taipei City Government’s Twitter page. An infographic released on July 12 states guidelines regarding limited seating, social distancing measures and other safety protocols to be taken at movie theaters; the information was written in English.