Former President Ma wishes for Taiwan’s recovery under pandemic for birthday

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Former President of Taiwan Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) said on Facebook on Tuesday that for his birthday, he wished for Taiwan’s pandemic situation to improve.

The former president said that today is his 71st birthday, which coincides with the semi-lifting of the level 3 epidemic warning in Taiwan.

He wished that Taiwan could have sufficient and qualified vaccines and hoped that all parties could work together to fight the pandemic for the people to return to normal life.

Ma stated that despite the partial-lift of the epidemic warning, citizens should still follow pandemic protocols, such as refraining from eating at restaurants.

He was touched by the fact that people and businesses are willing to cooperate with the protocols for the health of others.

Ma was also proud that local businesses such as Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC, 台灣積體電路製造) managed to purchase BNT vaccines for the people.

He hoped that the batch of 10 million doses of vaccines, as well as the 5 million doses from the Tzu Chi Foundation (慈濟基金會), can come in as soon as possible, which will relieve the panic of those who have not been vaccinated.

Ma urged Taiwanese to avoid going out, especially to tourist attractions, before the warning is completely lifted to prevent cluster infections.

The former president also encouraged people to vaccinate as soon as possible.

Once the population is fully vaccinated, Taiwan’s immunity will be strengthened, and the people can return to normal life, he concluded.