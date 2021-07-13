Taiwan businesses accommodate partial lifting of level 3 epidemic warning today

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With the partial lifting of level 3 epidemic warnings in selected industries starting on Tuesday, many are reopening storefronts and devising corresponding measures.

The tourism industry can now take a maximum of nine in a minivan, yet no more than five at a time are allowed in any indoor area.

Museums and galleries have also adopted reservation policies and headcount limits; yet, most of the restaurants remain closed.

On the other hand, Taiwan Tour Bus has released the Keelung route and the Hoping island route for tour groups.

In addition, Taipei Fine Arts Museum launched online reservations for their trending upcoming exhibition “Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles”.

7,600 tickets for the partial reopening period were immediately sold out in the first five hours.

Meanwhile, tickets booked for the National Palace Museum Taipei Branch have also reached 80%.

Pre-sale seats are prioritized in cinemas in Taipei, with a maximum limit of 100 people per theater.

However, Not all of the cinemas in Kaohsiung have resumed business as some claim that they will wait until the level 3 epidemic warning is entirely lifted.

Sites managed by the central government such as Sun Moon Lake and Yushan National Park have also decided to immediately rescind their previous decision on resuming dine-in services yesterday evening and remain as take-out only, according to the Nantou County Government.

Tourists are allowed to eat once settled at an appropriate spot practicing social distancing after they purchased their meals.