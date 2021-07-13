Russian YouTuber makes cinnamon rolls for Taiwan medical workers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Frontline medical workers have experienced long, stressful working hours since Taiwan entered the Level 3 epidemic warning.

Against this backdrop, many people have contacted local medical centers and clinics to express their gratitude, including Taiwan-based Russian YouTuber “Broccoli Vlog” (花椰菜).

The popular YouTuber on Friday shared a video of himself and his friends, John and Tony, preparing 300 cinnamon rolls for the staff of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital (林口長庚紀念醫院).

Speaking about the two-day preparation, John explained that he stayed in mainland China for 13 years before coming to Taiwan. Upon arrival here, he discovered numerous cultural differences and kept track of them in a notebook.

He remarked that some Chinese characters “look the same” but they have a “different pronunciation.” After findings his marks here, he said with a smile that he has had a better understanding of Taiwan.

One of his friends, who helped contact the hospital, stressed that Taiwan medical personnel is going through some tough times. It is important to give them the courage to continue their mission, she said.

At the end of the video, they packed the 300 cinnamon rolls and sent them to the hospital. Their kind deeds show that they care for Taiwanese people even though most foreigners in Taiwan cannot apply for government subsidies and grants during the pandemic.