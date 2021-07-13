English media praise Southgate for recomforting tearful Saka

TAIPEI (The China Post) — An emotional picture of England coach Gareth Southgate consoling a weeping Bukayo Saka after a decisive penalty miss has gone viral.

Numerous British fans shed tears over Britain’s Euro 2020 defeat but none have been more heartbroken than the rising English football star, according to Le Figaro newspaper.

His photograph was printed across British Tabloids after England’s soul-crushing defeat at the hands of the mighty Azzurri.

The Times points out the country’s low success in penalties during major tournaments, stressing that “the penalty curse robs England of their dream.”

If there's anyone who knows what Bukayo Saka is going through right now, it's Gareth Southgate. If there's anyone who can show it's possible to come back stronger, It's Gareth Southgate ❤️https://t.co/dxIEr6G0no #ITAENG #Euro2020Final #bbceuro2020 pic.twitter.com/ViEWMYkiob — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 11, 2021

The country goes into sorrow mourning the loss of victory as Daily Telegraph predicts “It will hurt”. The Guardian laments the defeat of the English team as triumph was “so close” while the free Metro newspaper writes “the lions have made us proud”.

Always quick to praise the national team, the Sun states “England lost agai to the penos but dont forget guys the World Cup is only ONE YEAR away” under the headline “Proud of the lions.”

Despite the results of the penalties against Italy, the England team has made the world proud with their incredible skill, their inspiring determination and their unstoppable spirit.