Taiwan sees 29 new infections and 6 deaths, tally at 15,302

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Tuesday 28 new local infections, 1 imported COVID-19 case, and 6 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,302.

The new cases reported that day include 18 men and 10 women with the youngest being under 10 years old and the oldest being over 80. They began showing symptoms between June 26 and July 12.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 15 cases, Taipei City reported 9 cases, Taoyuan City listed 2 cases, and Miaoli County and Taichung City both listed one case each.

Meanwhile, 6 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 4 men and 2 women. According to the CECC, they were aged between 60 and 90, and their infection symptoms developed between May 12 and June 18.

They tested positive between May 16 and June 19, and their deaths were reported on July 4 and July 12.

The CECC reported that among the 14,050 cases recorded between May 11 and July 11, 11,901 have been released from quarantine which accounts for 84.7% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, an imported case from Indonesia was reported today. Case 15387 is a Taiwanese man in his forties who returned to Taiwan on June 30.

He had submitted negative test results taken 3 days prior to boarding and was tested upon arrival (July 1) though the test results came back negative.

He began developing feverish symptoms and sore muscles on July 8; as the symptoms didn’t subside, he sought medical help on July 11 and the infection was confirmed today.

No possible contacts have been listed by the CECC as he had been under quarantine during this time.

As of press time, 15,302 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,204 imported cases, 14,045 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 105 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 747 people have died.