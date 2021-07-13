MOFA thanks Japan for donating another 1 million doses of AZ to Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) expressed gratitude towards Japan on Tuesday after they pledged to donate another 1 million doses of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines to Taiwan.

Earlier today, Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi announced to donate more AZ vaccines to Taiwan, adding that the new batch will arrive on Thursday.

Joanne Ou (歐江安) who is the MOFA spokesperson and director-general, pointed out that the global pandemic does not seem to be slowing down, and even though Japan is facing its own battle with COVID-19, they are extremely generous in donating such a large supply of vaccines to Taiwan.

Ou added that Taiwan is glad Japan is willing to work together with our nation in fighting COVID-19.

This current batch will be the third batch of vaccines Japan has donated to Taiwan. Japan previously donated 1.24 million doses of AZ on June 4 and 1.13 million doses on July 8. By the time Taiwan receives the third batch, Japan would have donated a total of over 3.3 million doses of AZ to Taiwan.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) also thanked Motegi on Twitter, while many Taiwanese also expressed their gratitude towards Japan’s generous gesture.

Tsai said that Japan’s vaccine donations allow for more Taiwanese people to get vaccinated.

With more people vaccinated, Taiwan will also have a better chance of fighting COVID-19.

The president added that she believes because of Taiwan and Japan’s friendship, Taiwan is able to successfully tackle the pandemic and will be able to go back to normal as soon as possible.

Tsai also stated that Taiwan wishes Japan the best of luck in overcoming the pandemic and wished them great success in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.