NGOs disagree with Taiwan’s Tier 1 ranking in U.S. 2021 TIP Report

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Several NGOs expressed their discontent on Thursday in response to the 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report that ranked Taiwan in Tier 1 despite documented evidence of human trafficking in the local fishing industry.

The NGOs, including Greenpeace East Asia (綠色和平, GEA) and Serve the People Association (SPA), expressed their concern at the report released a week earlier by the U.S. State Department in a press conference that day.

The GEA conducted an investigation into this issue that revealed more than 60 cases of human trafficking at Distant Water Fishing (DWF) fleets in Taiwan over the past year.

As professional labor inspections are absent for distant water vessels and the discriminatory two-tiered employment system continues to exist, migrant fishermen remain highly vulnerable, said Yuton Lee of @GreenpeaceEAsia #Taiwan #TIP https://t.co/fTN9nrDkiP — International Labor Rights Forum (GLJ-ILRF) (@ILRF) July 8, 2021

Lennon Wong, director of the Department of policies on migrant workers for SPA, pointed out that distant-water fishermen experience abuses, including delayed transfer of salary and lack of a clear complaint system. Near-water fishermen also experience a very low percentage of coverage from labor insurance.

These fishermen often experience long working hours, physical and verbal abuses, lack of accommodation on land and more, Wong added. In April 2020, a Filipino fisherman was abandoned at the top of Flag of Convenience (FOC) ship Da Wang for a few days, Wong said.

The SPA added that the domestic workers and distant-water fishermen are still excluded from the Labor Standard Act, which has further weakened their welfare and legal protection.

Greenpeace Taiwan campaigner Yuton Lee revealed that many of these fishermen work under the authority of the fisheries, which also prevents them from obtaining legal protection against human trafficking. “They should be governed by the Ministry of Labor,” Lee said.

According to a 2020 investigation conducted by GEA, Fong Chun Formosa (FCF), one of the world’s largest tuna traders and supplier to U.S. tuna brand Bumble Bee, is potentially linked to transshipment at sea, a practice that links to ocean devastation, human trafficking and other fisheries crimes.

“We think that leaving Taiwan in the Tier 1 ranking will lead to misleading U.S. corporate buyers and even consumers to think that the seafood caught by Taiwanese Distant Water Fishing vessels … are okay and not related to forced labor and human trafficking,” Lee said.

In Thailand, a similar situation with migrant fishers not receiving adequate protection from Thai labor laws is happening, according to Human Rights Watch. However, the 2021 TIP report downgraded them to Tier 2 while keeping Taiwan at Tier 1 for the twelfth consecutive year.

Kimberley Rogovin, senior seafood campaign coordinator for Global Labor Justice-International Labor Rights Forum, who works to advance workers’ rights in the seafood industry in Thailand, explained that “there are other factors, including political factors that affect how the U.S. State Department TIP office makes these determinations.”

Not only does the situation in Taiwan involve migrant fishers, but also domestic workers. Wong pointed out that after a COVID-19 outbreak in Miaoli in May 2021, the Miaoli Country mayor announced a ban on migrant workers, prohibiting them from leaving their workplace or dorm for almost a month.

Wong added that pregnant female migrant workers face an added layer of gender discrimination where these workers must choose between keeping their job or their child. “Why can’t they keep the job and the baby in the 21st century?” Wong said.

NGOs such as GEA have proposed regulation improvement reforms to the Ministry of Labor, but human trafficking remains. “[Implementing our suggested recommendations] are things that governments can do but fail to do, therefore, Taiwan authorities do not deserve to be on Tier 1,” Lee said.

“We believe that if Taiwan remains in this ranking, it will be very misleading information… for the government to try to put more effort to try to combat human trafficking,” Lee said.

“A country’s tier ranking reflects the State Department’s assessment of that government’s efforts during the reporting period to meet the Trafficking Victim Protection Act (TVPA) minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking in person,” a U.S. Senior State Department Official said during a briefing of the 2021 TIP Report.

Countries that meet the TVPA’s minimum standards are placed in Tier 1, the U.S. State Department said. One of the minimum standards states that “the government of the country should make serious and sustained efforts to eliminate severe forms of trafficking in persons.”