Media seeks to open jury process in Alabama sheriff's trial

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Barred from witnessing jury selection in the corruption trial of a longtime north Alabama sheriff, media organizations asked a judge Tuesday to allow the public and news reporters into court.

The Alabama Press Association and the Alabama Broadcasters Association joined with newspapers and television stations in making the request to retired Criminal Appeals Judge Pamela Baschab, who is presiding in the case against Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Members of the public have a constitutional right to attend criminal court proceedings, the media groups said, and Baschab’s decision to hold jury selection “in secret is unconstitutionally overbroad.”

Referring to reports that the judge closed the selection process for the comfort of potential jurors, media members argued that the judge failed to take less restrictive steps that could include asking potential jurors sensitive questions in her office.

Baschab, who has not issued a written order explaining the ban, did not take any immediate action on the request.

In office since 1983 and indicted in 2019, the 70-year-old Blakely has pleaded not guilty to a dozen felony counts alleging he stole campaign donations, got interest-free loans and solicited money from employees.

Deputies who work for Blakely were used to guard doors and keep the public and media members out of his trial, news outlets reported. The public presumably will be allowed once testimony begins.

Blakely has continued to work since Alabama law doesn’t require that an indicted sheriff be suspended or removed. A felony conviction would result in his automatic removal from office.