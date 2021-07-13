CTBC leads Taiwan businesses in Greater China Business Sustainability Index

TAIPEI (The China Post) — CTBC Financial Holding has ranked No. 1 among Taiwanese companies in the maiden Greater China Business Sustainability Index (GCBSI).

The company also ranked No. 4 among the 200 companies evaluated including constituents of FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, Shenzhen’s SZSE 100 Price Index, and Shanghai’s SSE 50 Index, based on their sustainability value, management and practices as well as their positive impact for the economy and stakeholders.

“We are truly honored to be included among the top performers on the index,” CTBC Holding President Daniel Wu said.

The shared risks of climate change and the renewed attention on sustainability due to the pandemic have helped strengthen the development of the capital market ecosystem across enterprises, rating agencies, institutional investors and governments, Wu added.

“Each of these entities plays an important role in driving the global low-carbon transition and sustainability transformation,” he continued.

“An index like this focusing on corporate sustainability performance is a terrific opportunity for companies to examine themselves and how they are effecting change,” he stressed.

CTBC Holding said its leading position among Taiwanese companies on the GCBSI highlighted the effectiveness of its sustainability initiatives and advancements.

The recognition also served as motivation for the company to continue improving and become an even better corporate citizen, according to the company.

To encourage and motivate companies in the Greater China region to integrate CSR initiatives into everyday business, the Chinese University of Hong Kong has launched the first-of-its-Kind sustainability performance measurement for listed Companies in Greater China.

Scores are determined based on a “values-process-impact” model, which evaluates a company’s impact and contribution in regards to seven stakeholders, namely society, customers, employees, the environment, the government, investors and suppliers.

Looking ahead, CTBC Holding said it would continue to be guided by the three pillars of its sustainability strategy — sustainable growth, responsible operations, and a connected society — as well as by TRUST.

This acronym was coined to emphasize the importance of corporate governance (Transparency), environmental sustainability (Responsibility), employee welfare (Understanding), customer service (Satisfaction), and community engagement (Together).

To this end, the company has devised and follows a detailed roadmap for sustainability in its day-to-day operations. Through its core competitiveness as a financial institute, CTBC Holding said, it intends to continue engaging strategically with its stakeholders to create a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable society.