More AZ, Moderna vaccine doses to arrive in Taiwan on Thursday

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Japan’s third vaccine donation is expected to arrive on Thursday, according to various media, followed by another order of AstraZeneca (AZ) and Moderna vaccine doses, offering more options for Taiwan residents as they register for vaccination online.

The latest shipments include 1 million AZ donated by Japan as well as 550,000 AZ doses and 350,000 Moderna shots purchased by the government earlier this year.

Japan’s previous two donations totaled 1.24 million on June 4 and 1.13 million doses on July 8, respectively. Another 626,000 AZ vaccine doses purchased by the government arrived on July 7.

Thanks to rising demand and soaring supplies in recent weeks, more than 4.85 million people have successfully registered for vaccination as of Tuesday, including 1.3% of people aiming to obtain the AZ vaccine, 63.84% hoping to get Moderna, and 34.85% willing to obtain any of the two brands.

The third round of applicants includes those who haven’t been vaccinated or haven’t been notified for vaccination through text messages from the last round.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) pointed out that applicants who chose AZ from the last three rounds will be scheduled first for upcoming vaccination.

Those who no longer want to wait for Moderna can switch to AZ before the final count or wait until the next round opens.