CWB: Afternoon showers possible for rest of week in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A high-pressure system moving northeast is poised to bring about more rainfall in the eastern areas of Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula (恆春半島) in the form of afternoon showers over the next few days, according to the 10-day weather forecast released by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 交通部中央氣象局) on Wednesday.

Coastal areas in central and southern Taiwan may also expect occasional scattered showers from dawn till noon, while heavy showers await these areas as well as mountainous regions in the afternoon from Thursday to Saturday, with the possibility of strong winds, according to the weather forecast.

Other areas in Taiwan are expected to remain cloudy with occasional showers in the afternoon.

From July 21 to 23, many areas in Taiwan will enjoy cloudy or sunny weather in the morning, with the afternoon bringing short spurts of thunderstorms in the island’s eastern, southern, south-eastern and mountainous regions.

In addition, the monsoon trough is expected to move towards the south of Japan in the coming week, forming a tropical disturbance on the surface of Taiwan’s south-eastern seas, meteorological expert Wu Sheng-yu (吳聖宇) said on Facebook.

“There’s a high chance of typhoons developing,” Wu added. July marks the beginning of typhoon season in Taiwan, so typhoons in July should not come as a surprise, Wu remarked.

However, with the dry spell newly over and the reservoirs filling up in Taiwan during the monsoon season, it is uncertain what the typhoons will bring for residents.