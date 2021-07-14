U.S. geological agency records Taiwan’s unusual seismic activity

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded an unusual series of 26 earthquakes in Hualien, eastern Taiwan from Tuesday to Wednesday, and referenced them on its Website in real time.

According to the USGS website, the Community Decimal Intensities (CDI) of the recent earthquakes reached VI, which indicates that the intensity of the shaking was strong.

The USGS further indicated that an earthquake at 6:52 a.m on Wednesday recorded a magnitude of 5.2, the highest among all the earthquakes in Hualien in recent days.

To the data, Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) explained that the series of earthquakes were most likely aftershocks of the 5.3 magnitude earthquake on July 7.

Local experts also noted that the epicenter of the earthquakes is on the boundary of the plates. Therefore, when force is exerted on the plates, there will be many aftershocks.

As of now, over 26 earthquakes have occurred. The CWB informed the public to expect more earthquakes to come.