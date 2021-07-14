Johns Hopkins University: Taiwan has 8th highest case fatality rate

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan’s COVID-19 case fatality rate has reached 4.9%, the eighth highest worldwide, according to the latest data from the Coronavirus Resource Center of Johns Hopkins University.

The center indicates that three factors might cause variation in the COVID-19 mortality rate, namely the number of people tested, demographics and characteristics of the healthcare system.

In particular, the center stressed the differences among healthcare systems, noting that “mortality may rise as hospitals become overwhelmed and have fewer resources.”

In epidemiology, a case fatality rate — sometimes called case fatality risk or case-fatality ratio — is the proportion of deaths from a certain disease compared to the total number of people diagnosed with the disease for a particular period.

In response to the data, Dr. Su Yi-Fong (蘇一峰), a physician at the Division of Thoracic Medicine, Taipei City Hospital Yangming Branch (臺北市立聯合醫院陽明院區), suggested on Tuesday in a Facebook post that Taiwan’s high case fatality rate derived from inadequate medical capacity.

“Isolation wards are costly and require extensive manpower. As COVID-19 patients crowded into hospitals during the pandemic, inadequate medical capacity brought about high case fatality rate,” he remarked.

Su added that Taiwan’s NHI was not compensating life-saving equipment and prone positioning therapy and that intensive care divisions were suffering from a shortage of medical personnel.

He called for relevant authorities to attach more importance to these issues.

Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC, 疾病管制署) has reported, in domestic regard, 15,302 confirmed cases and 747 deaths as of Wednesday noon.