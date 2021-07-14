TSMC founder Morris Chang to bid for more collaboration at APEC summit

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday asked Dr. Morris Chang (張忠謀) to represent Taiwan in the extraordinary meeting of APEC forum leaders slated on July 16 to improve the Asia-Pacific region’s response to COVID-19 and its economic impact.

The founder of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which is known as the world’s first and largest silicon foundry, has already represented Taiwan at the meeting on three occasions. He will also represent Taiwan at the annual 21-nation Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum summit online in November.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called an additional virtual meeting this Friday to examine immediate action on the pandemic. “APEC economies have suffered their biggest contraction since [World War II] over the past year, with 81 million jobs lost. Responding collectively is vital to accelerate the economic recovery for the region,” rn said in a statement.

In response to the call for an extraordinary meeting, President Tsai expressed hope that Chang will continue to relay the message that Taiwan is willing and able to work with other APEC economies to fight the pandemic, contribute to the international community, and push for sustainable and inclusive economic recovery and growth that does not leave anyone behind.

Tsai reportedly asked Chang to make two proposals during the meeting, namely asking APEC to help to secure vaccines for its members and to boost free trade in order to contribute to the global economic recovery.

“We believe APEC should make greater efforts to promptly and equitably secure vaccines for all members,” she said, adding that pandemic has entered a new stage, and vaccines are now available.

“But global vaccine production capacity is still not meeting international demand. APEC members must help one another to stabilize and expand the supply of vaccines,” she went on. “That would help us control the pandemic more effectively, and would benefit our economic recovery.”

Against this backdrop, she also recommended that APEC member economies work together to “uphold the spirit and principles of free trade” in order to contribute to the global economic recovery.

“This pandemic is a global challenge, but it is also an opportunity. The governments of every democratic country are actively working to invest in the future and create more resilient systems of governance,” she explained.

APEC is a regional economic forum for Asia-Pacific countries whose main goal was to promote balance and sustainable economic growth through regional economic integration. It was established in 1989. The Republic of China (Taiwan) joined APEC in 1991 together with mainland China and then-British Hong Kong.