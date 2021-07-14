Taiwan reports 27 more COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 27 more COVID19 cases on Wednesday, including 17 domestic cases and 10 imported cases, as well as six deaths.

The CECC pointed out that of the 17 domestic cases, 9 of them tested positive after home isolation or completion of the isolation period, 11 are males, and the other 6 are females, aged between 10 and 89. They began to show symptoms between July 7 and 13.

Among the local cases, Taipei City reported the most cases with 10 infections, followed by Taoyuan City with 3 cases. New Taipei City and Taichung City reported 2 cases each.

As for the six deaths announced today, the five men and one woman were aged between 50 and 89 years old.

REgarding the 10 imported cases, the CECC said that the nine men and one woman are aged between 10 and 79 years. They arrived in Taiwan from Myanmar (six people on the same plane), Great Britain, Japan, Indonesia and Mauritania, from June 30 to July 11.

Taiwan has tested 1,686,311 cases for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 1,669,801 cases have been ruled out. Of these reported cases, 15,328 cases were confirmed to be infected with COVID19 in the laboratory.

Of the 15,328 confirmed cases, 1,214 were imported cases; 14,061 nationals; 36 naval crews of the rapid combat support vessel Panshi; 2 were infections on board the aircraft; 1 was the source of infection unknown; 14 cases of infection are being investigated, and the total is 106 cases that were removed from the list of confirmed cases (including 1 new case).

Since 2020, authorities have reported a total of 753 deaths from COVID-19; of the 753 deaths, 745 were from domestic cases and the other 8 were from imported cases.