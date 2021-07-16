影／超狂高齡體操驚豔全場　平均七旬長者大現超強才能 | Seniors stay ‘young’ physically and mentally thanks to these daily routines

【看CP學英文】在中國西安世博園廣場內，各式雜耍表演吸引路人眼光，從軟骨功、翻跟斗、扯鈴、耍槍到彩帶一應俱全。

At Expo Park, Xi’an, China, a group of acrobats often captures bystanders’ attention; from contortions, somersaults, diabolos, spear juggles, to ribbon dances, the athletes wow pedestrians with their professional moves.

仔細一看，這群雜耍玩家竟然都是長者。

Surprisingly, this acrobatic group is comprised of seniors.

Cao Sanmin是成員之一，今年60歲，學習雜技已經五年了。

Sixty-year-old Cao Sanmin is one of them, and he has been training acrobatics for five years.

他在鏡頭前說明道，「我們的成員年齡最長是82歲，平均為70歲」。

He revealed that the eldest member of the group is 82 years old, while the average age of the group is around 70.

Cao Sanmin在退休後才開始訓練，發現這類的體操訓練讓心情更好。

Cao embarked on acrobatics after retirement and soon realized that it was mentally beneficial.

他認為關鍵是每天練習，而成員每週都會見面，相互切磋。

He considers the most important key aspect lies in daily practice and remarked that the group meets up every week to connect and learn from each other.

Yang Shiguang是Cao Sanmin提到的最年長82歲成員，他從退休後開始接觸瑜珈至今已八年了，他練就一身靈活筋骨，身體與雙腿併攏是小事一樁。

Yang Shiguang, 82 years old, is the member that Cao referred to as “the eldest member.”

He has been taking up yoga since he retired eight years ago. Today he has achieved the flexibility to be able to bend his body in half until it is parallel with his legs.

Yang Shiguang與大家分享，運動能讓身體更放鬆，還能幫助他提升飲食和睡眠體質。

Yang claimed that acrobatics helps him relax and improve his diet and sleep.

這群雜耍表演者證明了適量運動對於身心靈都會有所益處。

These acrobats prove that adequate exercise translates into a healthy mind and body in one’s later years.