Tainan mayor shares farewell letter by former AIT director

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) unveiled on Thursday the handwritten letter sent to him by former American Institute in Taiwan (AIT, 美國在臺協會) Director W. Brent Christensen’s (酈英傑) before his departure on Friday, after completing a three-year posting.

In the letter, Christensen thanked Huang for the Irwin mangos he sent him and expressed hope that they will be able to see each other in the future.

Huang responded that Christensen will always be a friend of both Tainan and Taiwan and that they will always welcome him with open arms.

The Irwin mango was initially introduced from Florida to Tainan, making it a symbol of friendship between the two countries.

“That’s why I sent him the mangos. It was for him to taste the last bit of Tainan and to thank him for all his efforts over the past few years, making a great step toward strengthening the U.S.-Taiwan relation,” Huang explained.

According to AIT’s official website, Christensen achieved progress in all areas of his “Four Promotes” – promote U.S.-Taiwan security cooperation during his time in Taiwan.

He successfully promoted U.S.-Taiwan economic and commercial ties, Taiwan’s participation on the international stage, and the U.S.-Taiwan people-to-people ties.

“His hard work and dedication in supporting the robust and rock-solid U.S. relationship with Taiwan exemplify the meaning of ‘real friends, real progress,’” the AIT remarked.