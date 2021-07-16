CECC extends application period for third vaccine round to July 19

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Thursday that the application period for the third vaccine round has been extended to July 19.

The CECC has opened the third round of the vaccine application system for residents aged 18 and above starting Tuesday.

In just three days, many applied for the vaccines, and the CECC announced the extension of the application period yesterday evening.

CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that the application period will be extended to 12 p.m. on July 19.

He added that in the first two rounds of vaccination, the end dates of the application periods varied. He explained that from now on, the application period of every round will all end at 12 p.m. on Mondays.

In addition to the application period, the text message notices after the application will still be sent within three days after the application period ends, starting from July 20.

According to the CECC, in the third round of the application, 7.576 million people were registered.

Of which,189,000 applied for AstraZeneca (AZ), accounting for 2.50% of the total; 4.181 million applied for Moderna, which measures around 55.19% of the total registered number.

Lastly, 3.205 million people applied for both AZ and Moderna, which is 42.31% of the total registered number.

Chuang also mentioned that after 2 p.m. on July 11, the number of people who chose the AZ vaccine after re-selection was 637,000.

Chuang noted with the available AZ vaccines in Taiwan, people who registered for AZ only or both AZ and Moderna can vaccinate soon.

The CECC plans to provide AZ vaccines for the next four weeks, and further plans will be made once the vaccine is delivered to Taiwan and application statuses are updated.