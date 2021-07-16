Slovakia strengthens friendship with Taiwan by donating 10,000 vaccines

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Slovakia announced that they will donate 10,000 vaccines to Taiwan on Friday.

To thank Taiwan’s donation of 700,000 masks, Slovakia announced their donation of 10,000 doses of vaccines to Taiwan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) expressed their gratitude today and promised to keep close contact with the Slovak government for more information.

MOFA spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said that Slovakia took the initiative to donate 10,000 doses of vaccines to Taiwan through the European Civil Protection Mechanism as a friendly gesture.

The MOFA pointed out that Slovakia and Taiwan have been in close cooperation in various fields, and the two governments have been friendly with each other.

For example, Slovakia has listed Taiwan on the green watch list since October 2020, and it is the first country of the European Union to exempt Taiwan from quarantine upon arrival to Slovakia.

Last year, the Taiwanese government also worked with local units to donate 700,000 masks to Slovakia.

The MOFA stated that for the smooth completion of the donation, the Slovak government is processing the final relevant legal procedures, including the confirmation of vaccine types and delivery schedules.

The MOFA will notify the Taiwanese public once details are confirmed.