大談女尊男卑的平行時空　台灣作家抱走日本文學大獎 | Taiwanese writer wins prestigious literature award with Japanese novel

【看CP學英文】 台灣旅日作家李琴峰於週三榮獲日本文學界最重要的獎項「芥川獎」，成為繼中國籍作家楊逸之後，獲得該獎項的第二位非日語母語者作家。

Japan-based Taiwanese novelist Li Kotomi (李琴峰) won the prestigious Akutagawa Prize for promising authors on Wednesday, making her the second non-native Japanese speaker after Chinese author Yang Yi (楊逸) to win the highly sought-after literary award.

李琴峰的得獎作品《彼岸花盛開之島》（彼岸花が咲く島）講述少女宇實（Umi）漂流到一座島上，該島上的一切都由女性掌管，也完全顛覆了現實社會中的傳統性別角色。

Li’s winning novel “An Island where Red Spider Lilies Bloom” (彼岸花が咲く島) tells the story of a young girl, Umi, who travels to an island ruled by women, and where traditional gender roles have been completely reversed.

在這座島上，只有女性才有權利撰寫歷史，且歷史事件只能透過特定的語言記錄。當然，所謂特定的語言就是僅某些身分地位特殊的女性才能學習的，因此在歷史創造與記載一事上，男性根本沾不上邊。

On this island, history is recorded in a language that only selected women can learn, which leaves no room for men in the creation and recording of events.

這個場景或許讓人感到似曾相識，畢竟現實生活中的女性在不久前的父權社會底下也只能扮演這種角色，而這正是李琴峰想在小說裡探討的議題。

This may sound strangely familiar as this was women’s role in a patriarchal society not too long ago, and this is exactly what Li wanted to explore in her novel.

李琴峰接受中央社訪問透露，幾千年來，透過男人的視野、男人的文字，書寫的所謂的歷史、正史，其實都是經過男性視覺觀點解釋而成的東西，即使是相對性別較平等的現在，大家習以為常的一些思維、邏輯、科學知識乃至於政治體制、意識形態都是男人建構出來的。

In an interview with the Central News Agency (CNA, 中央社), Li lamented the fact that history has always been written by men or from a male perspective.

Even now, after making years of progress on the gender equality front, we are still haunted by the legacy left by a patriarchal society, including existing schools of thought, ideologies, and even political institutions, Li shared.

李琴峰還表示：「回顧人類歷史，人類從原始的採集、狩獵生活，在很原始時候有很多母系社會存在，但進到農耕社會後，很不可思議的，都變成父權系社會。」

She further added: “when we look back on history, there were many matriarchal societies among hunter-gatherers. Yet as we progressed into an agricultural-based society, the patriarchy suddenly took over and it’s just astonishing.”

《彼岸花盛開之島》探討了平權與人性等議題，可視為一本反思人類歷史的作品。

“An Island where Red Spider Lilies Bloom” explores the issues of humanity and equality and can be viewed as Li’s contribution to the deep reflection of human history and the way it has been constructed.

李琴峰的其他作品還包括 《星月夜》（ほしつきよる）、《倒數五秒月牙》(五つ数えれば三日月が), 以及在2017年榮獲第60回群像新人文學獎優秀作品的《獨舞》。

Her other works include “Moon and Starlight Night” (星月夜（ほしつきよる）), “Count to Five and the Crescent Moon” (五つ数えれば三日月が), as well as debut novel “Solo Dance” (独舞)，which won the 60th Gunzō New Writers’ Award for Excellence in 2017.