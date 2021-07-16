老外看台灣／牛肉麵店是台灣不敗經典？最合外國人胃口竟是這一味！ | Do you like Taiwan beef noodle soup? What about local side dishes?

【看CP學英文】外國人對於臺灣美食總是「期待又怕受傷害」，有些美食一試成主顧，但有些美食卻是再試也沒用。

Foreigners always hold paradoxical expectations about Taiwanese foods. Some are love at first “taste,” while others never resonate.

也因此，YouTuber歐亞力近期邀請了妹妹歐安亞與美國交換學生Nicole，試試看牛肉麵店的各式餐點是否能夠成功擄獲外國人的味蕾。

That’s why a recent video filmed by Youtuber lexww, or Alex, featuring his sister Stacy and an American exchange student Nicole, showed them trying to figure out if various dishes in a beef noodle soup restaurant would be able to tickle foreigners’ taste buds.

首先上場的是滷味豆乾，對於外國人來說，豆乾屬於豆腐的一種，而影片中兩人都覺得豆乾表現尚佳。

First up was braised dried bean curd. For foreigners, dried bean curd appears to be a variety of tofu. Both Stacy and Nicole argued that the dish did an average job.

接著是皮蛋豆腐，這道小菜對許多外國人來說並不是美食首選。

The next in line was century egg with tofu. Many foreigners don’t particularly admire this dish.

Nicole對於皮蛋印象原本就不太好，這次也不例外，她認為皮蛋口感過於綿密膩口，而歐安亞則認為雖然皮蛋香氣不錯，但嚐起來卻不怎麼喜歡。

Nicole’s impression about century eggs had been unfavorable before, and this taste test was no exception. She considered the texture of century eggs to be unduly creamy.

Stacy also said she wasn’t a fan of the dish, despite the fact that she believed the egg smelled appetizing.

兩人對於未經烹煮的豆腐，接受度也不高。

Both of them weren’t attracted to the uncooked tofu in the dish either.

反觀歐亞力卻十分喜愛皮蛋，更直言每次品嚐水餃或牛肉麵時，必定來一份皮蛋豆腐。

On the contrary, Alex claimed he is a fan of century eggs and always orders them with tofu alongside dumplings or beef noodle soup.

第三道是餛飩，光是香味就已經獲兩人大讚，品嚐後更是一致好評。

The third dish was wontons. The delicious aroma of this dish received positive feedback from the two and garnered more approval after they tasted it.

接下來進入到重頭戲—牛肉麵，兩人先是品嚐清燉牛肉麵，認為湯體非常不錯，口味清淡獨特。

Then came the highlight of the day — beef noodle soup. Stacy and Nicole first savored the “clear-broth” beef noodle soup and applauded it for its uniquely light flavor.

至於紅燒口味，妹妹認為口味過於辛辣，而歐亞力和Nicole則表示入口尚能接受，但後勁強烈。

As for the “spicy-broth” one, Stacy regarded the spicy flavor as excessively sharp, whereas Alex and Nicole appreciated the flavor at first but were surprised by the strong aftertaste.

三人一致讚賞麵體口感，但若是兩種口味想比，清燉以3:0大勝紅燒。

All three enjoyed the texture of the noodles, and unanimously championed clear-broth over spicy-broth.

這次影片中，餛飩最受外國人喜愛，牛肉麵表現普普通通，而皮蛋豆腐則是敬陪末座。

In the video, wonton was the most highly rated, beef noodle soup fairly commendable, and century egg with tofu got the wooden spoon.

