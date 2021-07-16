Taiwan confirms another 29 local infections, tally at 15,378

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Friday 29 new local infections, 3 imported COVID-19 cases, and 4 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,378.

The new cases reported that day include 17 men and 12 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 60. They began showing symptoms between July 5 and July 15.

Among the community infections reported today, Taipei City accounted for 14 cases, New Taipei City reported 11 cases, Taoyuan City reported 2 cases while Yilan County and Changhua County both listed 1 case each.

Meanwhile, 4 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, all of whom are male. According to the CECC, they were aged between 60 and 100, and their infection symptoms developed between May 24 and June 16.

They tested positive between May 26 and June 24, and their deaths were reported on July 9 and July 14.

The CECC reported that among the 14,130 cases recorded between May 11 and July 14, 12,131 have been released from quarantine which accounts for 85.9% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, three imported cases from the U.S. and the Philippines were reported today and all had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding.

Case 15468 is an American man in his fifties who traveled to Taiwan for work on July 2. He was tested on July 14 when his quarantine period ended and the infection was confirmed today. As he had been under quarantine, the CECC has not listed any possible contacts.

Cases 15472 is a Taiwanese child not yet ten years old. She also returned from the states on July 2 and was tested on July 14 when her quarantine period ended. Her infection was confirmed today, and two possible contacts have been listed and are currently under quarantine.

The last imported case reported today is a Filipino migrant fisherman in his thirties who traveled to Taiwan on April 30.

He was tested both when his quarantine period and self-health management period ended, but the tests came back negative.

He boarded a boat on May 22 and did not get off the boat until recently. For work purposes, he was asked to undergo another test on July 14 and the infection was confirmed today.

He is asymptomatic and 18 possible have been listed by the CECC, with 17 under quarantine and 1 under self-health management.

As of press time, 15,378 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,221 imported cases, 14,104 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.