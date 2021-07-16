俄國型男關照台灣醫護人員　手做上百肉桂捲親自送上院 | Russian YouTuber makes cinnamon rolls for Taiwan medical workers

【看CP學英文】隨著三級警戒不斷延長，前線醫護人員的壓力也不斷增加，也因此許多人為了感謝辛苦的醫療人員以各種方式表達小心意替他們加油打氣。

Frontline medical workers have experienced long, stressful working hours since Taiwan entered the Level 3 epidemic warning.

Against this backdrop, many people have contacted local medical centers and clinics to express their gratitude, including Taiwan-based Russian YouTuber “Broccoli Vlog” (花椰菜).

來自俄羅斯的台灣YouTuber 「花椰菜」於上週五 (9日)，與他的朋友們Jony和Tony決定手做300個肉桂捲送給林口長庚紀念醫院。

The popular YouTuber on Friday shared a video of himself and his friends, John and Tony, preparing 300 cinnamon rolls for the staff of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital (林口長庚紀念醫院).

在製作的過程中，John透露他之前在中國住了13年，剛來台灣的時候還有許多不適應的地方，為此他還準備了一本筆記專門紀錄兩地的文化差異。

Speaking about the two-day preparation, John explained that he stayed in mainland China for 13 years before coming to Taiwan. Upon arrival here, he discovered numerous cultural differences and kept track of them in a notebook.

他解釋道，很多字在兩地寫起來一樣，但是唸法卻不盡相同，久而久之，現在他已經相當適應台灣的生活。

He remarked that some Chinese characters “look the same” but they have a “different pronunciation.” After finding his marks here, he said with a smile that he has had a better understanding of Taiwan.

另外一位好友則說道，台灣的醫護人員正在經歷一段辛苦的時期，如果能夠透過自己的行動帶給他們鼓勵的話，那樣非常值得。

One of his friends, who helped contact the hospital, stressed that Taiwan medical personnel is going through some tough times. It is important to give them the courage to continue their mission, she said.

影片的結尾，他們將300個肉桂捲裝箱送到醫院門口。雖然在疫情期間外國人無法獲得補助，但是他們依舊願意為台灣的疫情盡一份力，而這善良的舉動也感動了無數網友。

At the end of the video, they packed the 300 cinnamon rolls and sent them to the hospital. Their kind deeds show that they care for Taiwanese people even though most foreigners in Taiwan cannot apply for government subsidies and grants during the pandemic.