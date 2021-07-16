Jury selected for corruption trial of Alabama sheriff

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys selected a jury Friday for the trial of an Alabama sheriff charged with theft and ethics violations, and a judge said opening statements were next.

A jury of 12 women and three men, which includes three alternates, will hear the case against Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, news outlets reported.

Initially held in secret but opened to the public after news organizations sought to intervene, the questioning of potential jurors showed many knew or had opinions about the 70-year-old Blakely, first elected in 1983.

Testimony could last from nearly two weeks to about a month, Judge Pamela Baschab has said.

Blakely has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony counts alleging he solicited money from employees, stole campaign donations and got interest-free loans. In court documents, prosecutors have tied his actions to alcohol use and gambling visits to out-of-state casinos.

While a felony conviction would result in Blakely’s automatic removal from office, he has continued to work as sheriff since his indictment.