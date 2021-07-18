W28 | Dimi帶您迅速了解！本週你必須知道的五件事 | The Weekly Briefing

【看CP學英文】亞太經濟合作會議非正式領袖閉門會議、一部電影巨作在你家附近的電影院上映、三批疫苗在一天內運達、永無止盡的地震連續發生、和一個時尚的手提包由BTS的套餐包裝製程，以下是我們為您整理的本週五則重大新聞。

An informal retreat of an APEC leader, a Blockbuster movie at a theater near you, three vaccine shipments in one day, a never-ending string of earthquakes, and a stylish handbag made of BTS meals packaging.

Here is our top five this week.

參與APEC非正式領袖會議 張忠謀：中華台北需要更多疫苗｜TSMC founder Morris Chang to bid for more collaboration at APEC summit

張忠謀於週五敦促擁有大大量生產疫苗的亞太經濟合作會議成員協助該地區國家滿足緊迫的疫苗需求。

Morris Chang (張忠謀) on Friday urged APEC members with large vaccine production capabilities to assist countries in the region to meet urgent vaccine needs.



https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210714-2651432

電影院、高爾夫球練習場都開了！微解封首日民眾樂 | Business picks up for cinemas in Taiwan amid partial lifting of level 3 restrictions

電影院是少數被允許在本週二恢復營運的企業之一，而因為三級警戒的微解封，電影迷也可以去電影院看他們最愛的漫威角色。

Movie theaters were among the handful of businesses allowed to resume operation on Tuesday amid the partial lifting of Level 3 restrictions, allowing movie fans to catch up with their favorite Marvel characters.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210715-2653507

共188萬劑疫苗今下午抵台！指揮中心：3批含自購與日贈AZ | More AZ, Moderna vaccine doses to arrive in Taiwan on Thursday

週四有三批疫苗抵達台灣，總計到貨疫苗總數為188萬劑。

Taiwan on Thursday received three more shipments of COVID-19 vaccines, totaling 1.88 million doses.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210714-2651293

美國地質調查所記錄台灣「不尋常」地震 | U.S. geological agency records Taiwan’s unusual seismic activity

美國地質調查所從週二到週三在台灣東部的花蓮地區紀錄了26次一系列不尋常的地震。

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an unusual series of 26 earthquakes in Hualien, eastern Taiwan from Tuesday to Wednesday.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210714-2651381

BTS聯名套餐包裝改造 達人神手製出超炫肩背包 | Taiwan YouTuber wins praise for stylish handmade BTS handbag

台灣YouTuber馬毅本月初因用防彈少年團(BTS)聯名套餐的包裝紙盒製作出造型包獲網友大讚。

Taiwan YouTuber Ma Yi (馬毅) won praise from social media users earlier this month for his stunning handbag design made from BTS meals packaging.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210715-2653416

▶感謝授權：剪破爛 Pick Scrapmetal

完整影片：https://youtu.be/5Im1f7PS6Is