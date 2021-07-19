日本怪男殘殺百餘隻貓　網友集體撻伐呼籲加重懲罰 | Japanese man admits to killing about 100 cats with air gun

【看CP學英文】 眾所周知，日本文化離不開「可愛」、「古怪」等字眼，而日本社會更是以「禮貌」聞名，因此當日本媒體報導有好幾隻貓咪都死在連環貓殺手的手裡時，震驚了許多網友。

Japan is known for all things cute and quirky, and also for being a country that places courtesy above all; therefore, it came as quite a surprise when Japanese media reported the deaths of several cats at the hands of a serial cat killer.

兇手平田雄一郎 （Yuichiro Hirata）是一名49歲的日本男性，此前曾被指控使用氣槍殺死數十隻貓咪，他在週四(7月15日)坦誠罪行，並承認自己是許多類似案件的幕後黑手。

Yuichiro Hirata, a 49-year-old Japanese man who has previously been accused of killing over a dozen cats with an air gun, came forward admitting to many other cases on July 15.

擔任兼職員工的平田向警方坦誠，「我大概殺了一百多隻貓。」

Hirata, a part-time employee, told the police, “I have killed approximately 100 cats.”

最新的指控中，警方表示平田於去年11月在八千代市的一個停車場裡開槍打中一隻貓咪，據報導他的惡行導致無辜的小貓斷了腿。

In the latest allegations, the police have accused Hirata of shooting a cat in the leg in a Yachiyo City parking lot last November, which reportedly broke the cat’s leg.

平田表示：「我覺得我征服了那隻手無寸鐵的貓咪。」

“I felt like I had conquered a vulnerable cat,” Hirata stated.

去年12月，平田因使用氣槍在八千代市的一個住宅區裡再次犯案而遭逮捕。

Last December, Hirata was arrested for killing another cat with his air gun at a housing complex also in Yachiyo City.

平田事後承認自己的行為違反了日本動物保護法和刀槍管制法。

He was suspected of violating the Animal Protection Law and the Swords and Firearms Control Law. He later admitted to these allegations.

然而，雖然貓咪連環殺手已經繩之以法，卻難以平息網路上燃燒的熊熊烈火，許多網友表示想看到平田得到應有的報應。

News of the serial cat killer finally being brought to justice is not enough to appease social media users, however, and many are bent on seeing Hirata receiving some sort of retribution.

一名臉書用戶還氣得留言表示平田「不應該活著。」

A Facebook user was so mad that he thought Hirata “needs to be put down.”

另一名網友則認為平田「應該與社會隔絕。要吃牢飯、做心理鑒定、要接受一輩子的治療，而且要時時刻刻都追蹤他的所在位置。」

“Needs to be out of society. Incarceration, mental evaluation, lifelong treatment, therapy, and continuous monitoring of his whereabouts at all times,” commented another social media user.

雖然平田已認罪，但這也換不回來一百條無辜的性命。平田殘暴的行為，論誰都無法寬恕，我們只能希望他受到法律制裁，為死去的貓咪帶來一絲慰藉。

Although Hirata has finally admitted to his crime, that will not bring back the lives of more than a hundred innocent cats. His acts of brutality are unforgivable, but we can only hope that justice is served so that these cats may rest in peace.