DPP official resigns after allegations of violating pandemic prevention restrictions

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Chen Cheng-wen (陳政聞) resigned from his position as CEO of the Southern Taiwan Joint Services Center, Executive Yuan (行政院南部聯合服務中心) on Sunday after allegations surfaced that he violated the pandemic prevention restrictions on gatherings.

Executive Yuan Spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said on Sunday evening that Secretary-General of the Executive Yuan Li Men-yen (李孟諺) had reported the matter to Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), who would accept Chen’s resignation.

Media revealed that Chen gathered with others to dine in a resort in Pingtung County on the first day when pandemic prevention restrictions were relaxed.

Chen clarified through Lo that his family merely stayed in the resort and didn’t dine with others nor did they violate any pandemic prevention restrictions.

He issued a statement that his resignation was to avoid disturbance to pandemic prevention policies of the authority and conveyed apologies for provoking social disputes.

Lo also addressed a message from Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) that amidst pandemic prevention, officials should remain cautious with personal behaviors and discourses.

Su called on officials to not only abide by pandemic prevention restrictions but also take public perception into account.