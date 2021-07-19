國際奔牛節在台灣開展　30頭萌牛將在各縣市展出 | CowParade goes on tour in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】CowParade國際奔牛藝術展繼 5 月成功出展後，將繼續在台灣各地展出。

CowParade continues its journey across Taiwan after the successful launch of its exhibition in May.

國際奔牛節是一項國際公共藝術展覽，已在各地大城市中展出。 睽違12年，第101屆世界國際奔牛節再次在台灣舉行，名為「國際奔牛藝術EXPO台灣巡展」。

CowParade is an international public art exhibit that has been featured in major cities. The 101st world CowParade took place again in Taiwan, called “The 2021 CowParade EXPO Taiwan Tour,” 12 years since its last installment.

繼台北的成功展出後，30隻來自不同國家的玻璃牛雕塑將前往台中市、新竹縣、台東縣等地進行巡迴演出。

After major success in Taipei, the 30 fiberglass cow sculptures from different countries will later go on tour to Taichung City, Hsinchu County, Taitung County, and more.

今年活動的不同之處在於與WildAid野生救援的合作。國際奔牛節亞洲總部執行長陳秉鴻表示，希望透過奔牛節來推廣野生動物保育的理念。

What’s different about this year’s event is the cooperation with WildAid. CowParade Expo Taiwan Tour CEO Jonathon Chen said he wants to promote the idea of wild animal protection through the CowParade art.

陳秉鴻表示，希望未來在台灣建立一個奔牛節博物館。

Chen also said he hopes to build a CowParade museum in Taiwan in the future.

「想想看，……我們可以吸引超過5億人。 （世界各地）的牛迷可以來這裡看牛」。

“Think about it, … we can attract more than 5 hundred million people. The cow fans from the [world can] travel here to see the cows,” Chen said.