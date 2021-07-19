Mayor Ko planning budget for purchasing third dose of vaccines

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said on Monday morning that the Taipei City government will begin planning the budget for purchasing the third dose vaccines.

The mayor explained that to combat the variants of the COVID-19 virus, mRNA vaccines need to be acquired for third dose vaccinations.

He pointed out that the government is still observing the current vaccination status, but said the budget for the third dose of vaccines can be arranged first.

Ko said that the budget will not be approved until the end of the year, so there is still time to determine whether Taipei needs to prepare the third dose of vaccines.

The mayor stated that preparatory measures for the third dose are being taken, but they should not be discussed as it could raise unnecessary debate.

Foxconn, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC, 台灣積體電路製造), the Tzu Chi Foundation (慈濟基金會) and other groups have recently signed contracts to purchase BNT vaccines for Taiwan. The Taipei City government will observe the vaccination situation of the incoming vaccines before planning for the third dose vaccine administration.

Ko also noted that cold chain management should also be taken into consideration when purchasing vaccines.

He added that there are only a few companies with such technology in Taiwan, but he commented that if the central government is able to obtain more vaccines, then the Taipei City government would not need to play a prominent role in vaccine procurement.