Taiwan Premier to launch stimulus vouchers once pandemic is stable

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said on Monday that the government will launch stimulus vouchers once the pandemic situation becomes more stable.

The Premier remarked that policy planning takes time in response to questions about the food and beverage stimulus vouchers.

He added that since Taiwan is still under the level three epidemic warning, he would not encourage people to go out to spend money.

The Premier stated that the vouchers will be launched at a more appropriate time to help industries and individuals that were impacted by the pandemic.

Su noted that the stimulus vouchers issued by the government last year were very successful. The participation rate was about 99%, which brought around NT$100 billion of economic benefits.

However, the domestic demand market this year was impacted due to the pandemic situation.

Therefore, Su said the government hopes to help industries including food and beverages, retail, accommodation, and performing and fine arts to reduce the impact of the pandemic.