Taiwan confirms 15 local infections and 1 death, tally at 15,429

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday 15 new local infections, 6 imported COVID-19 cases, and 1 death, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,429.

The new cases reported that day include 8 men and 7 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 80. They began showing symptoms between July 14 and July 17.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 11 cases, Taoyuan City reported 3 cases and Taipei City reported 1 case.

The infection sources of six out of the fifteen cases reported today are still being investigated, the CECC said.

Meanwhile, one virus-related death was reported today. According to the CECC, the eighty-year-old man had a history of chronic illness and was previously in contact with an infected case.

He was tested on June 17 and though he displayed no symptoms, the test results came back positive.

He was hospitalized on the same day and the infection was confirmed a day later.

The man was released from quarantine on July 9 and died of other causes on July 17.

The CECC reported that among the 14,192 cases recorded between May 11 and July 17, 12,268 have been released from quarantine which accounts for 86.4% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, six imported cases consisting of 5 men and 1 woman were reported today.

They were aged between 20 and 60 and had entered Taiwan from Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Cambodia, Poland, Denmark, and the U.S.

All had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding and they arrived in Taiwan between May 28 and July 17.

As of press time, 15,429 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,235 imported cases, 14,141 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.