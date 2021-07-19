台灣婦在安全帽上鑿大洞　超狂零阻礙設計讓網笑瘋 | Taiwanese woman makes room for hair on scooter helmet

【看CP學英文】對臺灣人來說，騎車戴安全帽是極為平常的事，但是脫去安全帽後凌亂不堪的頭髮，仍然是民眾的一大煩惱之一。

For Taiwanese people, it’s a common habit to wear a helmet whenever traveling on a motorcycle or scooter. Nevertheless, the unruly hair after the removal of helmets remains a headache that still haunts many.

一位網友日前在臉書社團「路上觀察學院」分享了一張照片，照片中一名婦人搭乘機車，雖然佩帶安全帽，但安全帽頭頂處卻鑿了大洞，高聳髮髻也從洞口突出向外透氣。

A social media user recently shared a photo in a Facebook group showing a woman was in the passenger seat of a scooter with a peculiar-looking helmet.

At first glance, there doesn’t seem to be anything wrong with it. However, upon closer inspection, there appeared to be a conspicuous hole drilled on the top of the helmet.

The woman’s hair bun was then able to jot out of the hole for fresh air.

綜合媒體報導和網友所述，這位婦人在屏東潮州一帶非常有名，已經80多歲的她聲稱自己是太子爺起乩，必須隨時保持完好髮髻造型，平時更會在髮髻上添加各式飾品，別具巧思。

According to local Chinese-language media and social media users, the woman in the photo is quite famous in the Chaozhou Area of Pingtung County.

Local media reported that the eighty-year-old claims to be the Taoism medium of Zhongtan Yuanshuai (中壇元帥), also known as the Marshal of Central Altar; therefore, the bun on top of her head has to remain intact at all times.

She even often complements her bun with exquisite accessories.

據報導，這位婦人的兒子因為母親對於髮型十分堅持，特別在安全帽上加工，讓母親外出配戴安全帽不至於毀損髮型。

Local media also reported that the woman’s son helped alter the helmet to accommodate his mother’s insistent hairstyle. This helmet enables the woman to wear it yet protect her bun from getting disheveled.

照片分享後立即得到網友熱烈回響，其中有人在貼文下方幽默留言，「微安全」、「光合作用燙頭髮」。

The picture immediately went viral with one social media user commenting humorously that the helmet was only “slightly safe,” while another quipped that the woman was perming her hair through “photosynthesis.”

更有女性網友認為對於每次配戴安全帽都必須重新整理髮型一事，這樣的小設計非常實用。

A female social media user even valued the practical purpose of such a move, pointing out that it’s troublesome to adjust her hairstyle every time she takes off her helmet.

根據我國「道路交通管理處罰條例」，凡是機車駕駛人或是乘客皆必須配戴安全帽，違者處以新臺幣500元罰鍰。

According to Taiwan’s Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act, should a driver or passengers of a motorcycle fail to wear a helmet as required by regulations, the driver shall be fined NT$500.

然而，根據內政部警政署數據，屏東縣警方2020年整年取締超過三萬多件未依規定配戴安全帽，其中也包含安全帽出現毀損、鬆脫或變更之情事。

Data from the National Police Agency, Ministry of the Interior, show that police in Pingtung County issued over thirty thousand tickets for violations against helmet-related regulations in 2020. The violations include helmets with signs of damages, loosening, or alterations.