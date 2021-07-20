影／中國剪紙藝術不只需要巧手　多樣化運用連手飾都能做！｜Traditional paper-cutting brings modern twist to keep trade alive

【看CP學英文】 中國的傳統藝術流傳千年聞名天下，其中的「剪紙」也是一門學問。

China is known for its long history of traditional art forms, including the art of paper-cutting.

這門傳統藝術主要在華人地區流行，在中國農村地區更是普遍。

The traditional art can be found mainly in Mandarin-speaking regions around the world, especially in the rural areas of China.

在2009年，剪紙藝術被列為聯合國教科文組織（UNESCO）的年度人類非物質文化遺產（Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity）。

Paper-cutting was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

然而， 剪紙終究還是難逃被淘汰的命運，因為有越來越多中國年輕人選擇從事其他行業，或進行剪紙以外的娛樂活動。

However, it is a dying craft as many younger Chinese are choosing other forms of profession and entertainment over paper-cutting.

為阻止這場悲劇的發生，剪紙大師塗永紅將一生投入於剪紙創作工作，還於2003年創立了「西安鼎藝剪紙社」鼓勵民眾加入其中。

To prevent that from happening, paper-cutting master Tu Yonghong (塗永紅) has devoted her life to the creation of paper-cuttings, and even founded the Xi An Ding Yi Paper-cutting Society (西安鼎藝剪紙社) in 2003 to encourage the public to take up the art.

塗永紅表示：「不是說我們的孩子們不喜歡剪紙，是因為他們沒有剪紙的機會。」

“I think we cannot blame children now for not showing interest in paper cutting,” Tu said, adding that children “don’t really get many opportunities to learn more.”

為了不讓剪紙藝術永遠走入歷史，「西安鼎藝剪紙社」也在積極地收集作品，並整理研究傳統紋樣以建立檔案。

The society is also actively collecting paper-cuttings and researching traditional paper-cutting designs with the aim of building a database for future reference so that the art does not get lost in history.

談到「剪紙」就一定會聯想到精緻的圖騰設計和靈巧的雙手，畢竟從前的剪紙手藝都是由母親傳授給女兒，縱觀歷史。

Renowned for its intricate designs and techniques, paper-cutting is traditionally associated with femininity, with many Chinese girls learning the craft from their mothers in the past.

塗永紅坦言，如果圖騰剪得精緻，就說明這戶人家的女主人和姑娘都心靈手巧，因為剪紙需要同時動腦又動手。

The ability to produce good paper-cuttings used to be an indication of the brilliance of the matriarch or the females in the household, as paper-cutting requires deft hands and a sharp mind, Tu shared.

「在別的工作中，她們也會有些啟發。」塗永紅解釋道。

“It showed their capabilities to do other things well too,” she quipped.

但是隨著時光流逝，剪紙不再只用於裝飾或只出現在窗戶上了。

However, gone are the days when paper cuttings were found only on windows or used solely for decorative purposes.

現在的剪紙還能當服裝飾品戴在身上，塗永紅表示，自己身上配戴的耳環就是剪紙做出來的。

Nowadays, they can also be used as accessories, like the earrings Tu created with her paper-cutting.

如今剪紙的用途日益多元化，說不定還會吸引更多年輕人學習，對剪紙這一行來說是大好消息。

The increasing uses of paper-cuttings in modern times may attract more to take up the craft, which certainly spells hope for the dying trade.

現在疫情尚未結束，人們還需待在家裡，不妨趁現在拿起剪刀，自己動手剪剪看。

With the pandemic still raging, now might be a good time to stay home, pick up a pair of scissors, and try your hand at paper-cutting.