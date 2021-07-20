Taiwan stocks plunge over 100 points, Biotech stocks hit limit up

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The stock market tumbled hard over the ferocious spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, resulting in Taiwan stocks losing their ground after the market opened down at 17,700. Yet, biotech stocks are going up in wake of vaccine manufacturing.

The Taiex, the weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), opened down 64.33 points, at 17,724.92 on Tuesday, with a turnover of NT$8.48 billion (US$30 million).

The index reached its lowest at 17,630 with a tumble of 159 points within ten minutes after the stock market opened.

Within the first five minutes, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) shares marginally fell to NT$579, while shares in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (鴻海) dropped 1%.

Yet, Meditek(聯發科) opened high at NT$917 while shipping stocks opened low and resumed their decline today.

Markets show positive strong results for biotech stocks, with Medigen (高端) hitting a limit up at NT$280.5 led by the emergency use authorization (EUA) of its vaccines yesterday, leaving over 2,700 pending orders at the price limit.

UBI Pharma Inc. (聯亞藥) also climbed nearly 30%, breaking a share price of NT$200.

The global stock market has been hit hard by the COVID-19 delta variant, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling 725 points, continuing its impact on Taiwan stocks.