Taiwan reports 24 new infections, tally at 15,453

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Tuesday 18 new local infections, 6 imported COVID-19 cases, and 4 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,453.

The new cases reported that day include 13 men and 5 women, aged between 20 and 90 years old. They began showing symptoms between July 12 and July 19.

Among the community infections reported today, Taipei City accounted for 7 cases, New Taipei City reported 6 cases, Keelung City reported 3 cases while Taoyuan City recorded 2 cases.

Meanwhile, 6 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 3 women and 1 man. According to the CECC, they were aged between 60 and 80, and their infection symptoms developed between May 17 and July 16.

They tested positive between May 22 and July 19, and their deaths were reported on July 16 and July 19.

The CECC reported that among the 14,210 cases recorded between May 11 and July 18, 12,348 have been released from quarantine which accounts for 86.9% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, six imported cases consisting of 4 men and 2 women were reported today.

The youngest is under 10 years old while the oldest is in their forties. They had entered Taiwan from the U.S., Indonesia, and Myanmar.

They arrived in Taiwan between July 5 and July 19.

As of press time, 15,453 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,241 imported cases, 14,159 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 106 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 773 people have died.