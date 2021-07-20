Health Minister explains contingency plan for vaccination in case of typhoon

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced a contingency plan in addressing concerns regarding the potential disruption of vaccine reservation schedules on Tuesday.

Speaking at a routine press conference, Chen said many have expressed worry over the approaching Tropical storm In-fa (烟花) and questioned whether it would interfere with vaccination reservations.

Chen said that vaccination locations will be announcing their operations according to the government’s typhoon holiday (颱風假) standards.

To calm the public, he then explained that there is no need to worry since vaccine quotas will be saved on the online system for those who could not receive their vaccination on time due to the typhoon.

Those who couldn’t get vaccinated on time will be counted in the next round on the reservation system, Chen added.

He also apologized for the inconvenience brought to the public due to the upcoming weather conditions and further emphasized that The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) will prepare in advance to minimize the disruption.

In addition, Chen reminded that those who have received the text messages regarding their vaccine application should reserve their appointments online as soon as possible.