Health Minister disheartened by KMT Chairman’s lawsuit over Medigen vaccine authorization

TAIPEI (The China Post) —Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) expressed his disheartenment on Tuesday at Kuomintang (KMT, 中國國民黨) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) suing him and Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA, 食品藥物管理署) Director-General Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅).

In response to the FDA authorizing the manufacturing of Medigen vaccines (高端新冠肺炎疫苗) on Monday, Chiang arrived at the Taipei District Prosecution Office (台北地方檢察署) on Tuesday and sued Chen and Wu for allegedly abusing public power for private profit in accordance with Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例).

Along with Chang at the Prosecution Office was Legislative Yuan KMT caucus (立法院中國國民黨團) leaders Fai Hrong-Tai (費鴻泰) and Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文), Chen Yu-Jen (陳玉珍), and KMT Party Disciplinary Committee (考核紀律委員會) Chairperson Yeh Ching-yuan (葉慶元).

“Say no to rigs, say yes to truth,” they chanted as a sign of protest against the Tsai administration’s passing of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Medigen vaccines.

Chen conveyed his belief at the press conference today that all citizens have legal rights and the Court only serves justice.

Nevertheless, he also suggested that such behavior discouraged those who had worked hard for the betterment of Taiwan and added that he didn’t appreciate such behavior.