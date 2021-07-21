CECC: Flight crews entering Taiwan to undergo new safety protocols

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Flight crews returning to Taiwan will have to adopt new epidemic prevention protocols starting Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday.

The CECC explained that the protocols include additional PCR tests for long-distance flights returning to Taiwan. Flight crew members flying from high-risk countries will also be required to undergo a 14-day home quarantine in epidemic prevention hotels or dormitories.

Since July 1, the CECC has also required flight crew members returning to Taiwan who have yet taken two doses of vaccination to receive a PCR test before their home quarantine ends.

For those who have completed two doses of vaccination, a PCR test must be taken before the self-health monitoring period ends.

Starting from today, the CECC stated that any flight crew on a long-distance flight must take the PCR test upon arrival to Taiwan.

Even if the crew members have taken two doses of vaccines, they would need to follow the new protocols, including not taking public transportation and not going to places where social distance cannot be maintained.

Additionally, under the new protocols, flight crews can only quarantine at epidemic hotels and dormitories, and they would not be allowed to quarantine at their own homes anymore.

At present, there are 8 high-risk countries identified by the CECC including Brazil, India, Britain, Peru, Israel, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.